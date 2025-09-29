 MP News: 34 Students Suspended, Hostel Rooms Sealed After Clash Breaks Out Between Seniors & Juniors Over Ragging At Gwalior's Gajraraja Medical College
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior's Gajraraja Medical College Suspended 34 Students, Seals Hostel Rooms After They Indulge In Clash & FIRs | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gajraraja Medical College (GRMC) of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has suspended as many as 34 students and after an altercation broke out between students over alleged ragging-like behaviour ongoing at the campus.

Additionally, the hostel administration also sealed the rooms of students involved in the incident on Sunday.

According to information, the dispute reportedly erupted as a result of pressure from seniors on juniors to obey them and do their work - a practice similar to ragging. Notably, the college has officially banned ragging. 

Irked due to the same, two groups of students from Saraswati Hostel and Ravishankar Hostel clashed late at night, around 11 pm.

Read Also
31-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hostel Of Gwalior's Gajra Raja Medical College
article-image

Students prohibited from taking exams

What made the college management further angry was that the students filed FIRs against each other at nearby police stations without informing wardens or the dean. 

The administration has made it clear that it will not support the students in these police cases.

According to GRMC Dean Dr. R.K.S. Dhakad, the suspended students will only be allowed to attend examinations. Their parents have been called, and the disciplinary committee has been directed to take further action against them.

By Monday, all 34 students involved in the hostel clash are expected to be removed from hostel accommodation.

