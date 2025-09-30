 Bhopal News: Kidney Patient Jumps To Death From Hamidia Hospital’s 7th Floor
Bhopal News: Kidney Patient Jumps To Death From Hamidia Hospital's 7th Floor

No suicide note was found at the scene but police suspect prolonged illness and financial problem

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over his prolong kidney ailment, a 38-year-old man jumped to death from the seventh floor of Hamidia Hospital early Monday morning.

According to reports, the patient Ajay Yadav, a resident of Narsinghgarh, leapt from the hospital building falling nearly 90 feet to his death.

Koh-e-Fiza police registered a case in this connection and are carrying out further investigation.

Ajay who worked as a daily wager had been suffering from kidney-related issues for more than 10 years. His family had been arranging treatment during this period. He was admitted to Hamidia Hospital two days ago for dialysis.

article-image

Family members said Ajay had dinner on Sunday night and was asleep on his hospital bed. On Monday morning, he suddenly got up and left only to jump from the building soon after. No suicide note was found at the scene but police suspect prolonged illness and financial was behind the extreme step.

Relatives also said that due to prolonged illness and weak financial condition, Ajay was unable to get married which added to his distress.

