Bhopal News: No Helmet? No Problem! Petrol Pumps Serve Riders Helmet-Free As Rule Expires On September 29 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal bikers are celebrating as the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule has expired. The order, issued by Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh on July 30, was valid only until September 29.

Since no new order was issued, petrol pumps are now happily giving petrol to bikers without helmets.

Right after the rule ended, many bikers came to petrol stations without helmets and were served without any questions. For now, it seems petrol pumps have decided that helmets are optional, not necessary.

Authorities have not said if a new order will come, but bikers are clearly enjoying the freedom. For the moment, safety rules have taken a backseat, and petrol is flowing freely.

Commuters were seen refilling petrol in their vehicles in several areas including MP Nagar, ISBT, Koh-e-fiza, Kolar and Hoshangabad Road.

Meanwhile, Food Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon discussed the matter with Collector, it is likely that a new order may be issued today.

The old order provided for action under Section 223 of BNS. Following the order, the administration inspected several petrol pumps, including those on Bairasia and Hoshangabad Road and sealed more than half a dozen of petrol pumps.

Collector Singh's order said that the Central and State governments have issued instructions in this regard from time to time. Furthermore, Section 129 of the Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, clearly says that every two-wheeler rider and driver must wear an ISI-marked helmet.

Riding two-wheelers without a helmet increases the risk of accidents as helmets can save lives.

The earlier order did not apply to medical matters or emergencies. These restrictions were in addition to those imposed by any other order.

Officials stated that the Collector has the authority to issue the order for a maximum of two months. Due to this, orders will have to be issued again regarding not giving petrol without helmet.