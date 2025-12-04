 Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

Madhya Pradesh failed to reach even half the target in terms of renewable energy until March 2023, which came to light in the CAG report. According to the report, the Central Government has given the target to MP for generating 12,018 MW by combining Saurya, Pawan, Chhote Hydel, and biomass.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh failed to reach even half the target in terms of renewable energy until March 2023, which came to light in the CAG report.

According to the report, the Central Government has given the target to MP for generating 12,018 MW by combining Saurya, Pawan, Chhote Hydel, and biomass.

The state achieved only 47% of the target by March 2023. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are ahead of MP.

There is no solid plan for renewable energy, so the target could not be achieved. The CAG report has also highlighted this fact.

FPJ Shorts
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

No roadmap has been made to increase the generation capacity.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission
article-image

Many shortcomings in DISCOM implementation

There have been many shortcomings in the planning and implementation by the power distribution companies.

The NAD and DPR for networks have been made without removing the shortcomings and without conducting a regional survey.

The CAG report has also put a question mark on the efficiency of the tender-floating process. It has also been mentioned in the report that since the tender-floating process lacked clarity, weak firms were chosen.

As the implementation was disorganised, the time set up for the projects increased, the CAG report said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Directs Advocates' Body To File Facts On News Report's Veracity

MP News: High Court Directs Advocates' Body To File Facts On News Report's Veracity

MP News: High Court Grants Time To State, Centre To File Response On Bhopal

MP News: High Court Grants Time To State, Centre To File Response On Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

MP News: Local Bodies Spending More Than Their Incomes, Says Local Fund Audit Report

MP News: Local Bodies Spending More Than Their Incomes, Says Local Fund Audit Report

MP News: Sandalwood Heist At Vidhan Sabha; One Tree Cut, Two Others Targeted

MP News: Sandalwood Heist At Vidhan Sabha; One Tree Cut, Two Others Targeted