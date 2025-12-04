MP News: Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh failed to reach even half the target in terms of renewable energy until March 2023, which came to light in the CAG report.

According to the report, the Central Government has given the target to MP for generating 12,018 MW by combining Saurya, Pawan, Chhote Hydel, and biomass.

The state achieved only 47% of the target by March 2023. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are ahead of MP.

There is no solid plan for renewable energy, so the target could not be achieved. The CAG report has also highlighted this fact.

No roadmap has been made to increase the generation capacity.

Many shortcomings in DISCOM implementation

There have been many shortcomings in the planning and implementation by the power distribution companies.

The NAD and DPR for networks have been made without removing the shortcomings and without conducting a regional survey.

The CAG report has also put a question mark on the efficiency of the tender-floating process. It has also been mentioned in the report that since the tender-floating process lacked clarity, weak firms were chosen.

As the implementation was disorganised, the time set up for the projects increased, the CAG report said.