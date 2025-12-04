MP News: Local Bodies Spending More Than Their Incomes, Says Local Fund Audit Report | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many civic bodies in the state are spending more than their income. The Local Fund Audit Report has highlighted this fact.

According to reports, six municipal corporations, 11 Nagar Palikas, and 17 Nagar Parishads have spent more than their income.

The Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, and Rewa Nagar Nigams spent more than their incomes.

In the same way, Berasia, Sarni, Vidisha, Pasan, Kotma, Anuppur, Neemach, Mandsaur, Shahajapur, Bhind, and Jhabua Nagar Palikas have spent more than their income.

Similarly, Niwas, Kurwai, Bareli, Sohagpur, Kotar, Rampur, Jawad, Nagri, Diken, Tarana, Maksi, Satwas, Narwar, Badnawar, Gautampura, and Anjad Nagar Parishads have spent more than their incomes.