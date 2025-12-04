 MP News: Ujjain Opens Skydiving Adventure From December 12
The fifth edition of skydiving will be held at the Dattana Airstrip, Ujjain from December 12, to February 15, 2026. Tourists will be able to see the city of Mahakal by jumping from a height of 10,000 feet. The charges will be Rs 30,000 a person.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Tourism and culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi told media persons in a press conference on Thursday at Bharat Bhawan that a special aircraft, the New CESSNA 182P (fully modified for sky-diving), will be used, with a total capacity of six participants.

Besides, other adventure activities including Jatashankar Rock Climbing Challenge (9 to 19 January 2026), Forsyth Trail Run (8 February 2026), Forsyth Trek (24 to 26 January 2026), Bird Walk (Van Vihar Bhopal, Bisan Khedi, Daulat Baroda Indore, Poama Nursery Chhindwara) and Pench Trekking Trail will be organised.

‘Hriday Drishyam’ begins today

A three-day concert ‘Hriday Drishyam,’ organised by the culture department will begin at Hanshwani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan here on Friday evening. The performance of Grammy Award winner Pandit flute player Rakesh Chaurasia, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash from New Delhi and Madhuvanti Bagchi and troupe from New Delhi will be held on inaugural day.

