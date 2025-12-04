 MP News: National Green Tribunal Notice To PCCF Over Kabir Yatra In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Core Area
National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to all respondents - Shubh Ranjan Sen PCCF (Wildlife) and others directing them to file their respective replies over permission being granted for Kabir Yatra in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to all respondents - Shubh Ranjan Sen PCCF (Wildlife) and others directing them to file their respective replies over permission being granted for Kabir Yatra in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The directive came during the hearing on a petition of Wildlife Activist Ajay Shankar Dubey (Applicant) against the proposed Kabir Yatra in core areas of teh Tiger Reserve.

The application was filed on the grounds that granting permission to hold a fair in the core tiger habitat is a serious violation of environmental laws and the directives of the  Supreme Court.

Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari, appearing for the Applicant,  pleaded before the NGT  that the permission granted for the fair in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve should be immediately revoked, as such an event would adversely affect wildlife and hinder conservation objectives.

The advocate further requested that accountability be fixed for the officials who granted this permission and failed to comply with the Tribunal's orders. He argued that the negligence of the officials not only promotes environmental damage but also appears to be a contempt of the  Tribunal's orders.

