 Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday arrested a notorious vehicle lifter with four stolen bikes worth over Rs 3. 50 lakhs. The accused used to pawn the stolen bikes and used the cash for gambling, police said. DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh said a police team under SHO Mahesh Lilhare arrested the vehicle thief identified as Bunty Malviya (26), a resident of Omkara Sewania area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Two Theft Gangs, Solves Nine Cases Across Six Police Jurisdictions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday arrested a notorious vehicle lifter with four stolen bikes worth over Rs 3. 50 lakhs. The accused used to pawn the stolen bikes and used the cash for gambling, police said.

DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh said a police team under SHO Mahesh Lilhare arrested the vehicle thief identified as Bunty Malviya (26), a resident of Omkara Sewania area.

Read Also
Court Warns Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Against Commenting On Final Orders In Savarkar Defamation...
article-image

The accused mainly targeted vehicles parked outside liquor shops. After stealing the vehicles he would pawn them to get quick monetary loan and then use the money for gambling. The accused was also involved in vehicle thefts in neighboring districts.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by one Gendalal Rajput, whose motorcycle was stolen from outside an Ayodhyanagar liquor shop on November 29. Based on CCTV footage, a police team traced and nabbed the suspect from Aredi Road.

FPJ Shorts
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors
Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million Endpoints
Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million Endpoints
Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension Walls On Fishery To Catapult Trade
Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension Walls On Fishery To Catapult Trade
'Trying To Stay Strong..': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement
'Trying To Stay Strong..': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement

During interrogation Bunty confessed to stealing four motorcycles. All stolen vehicles have been recovered from his possession. The accused is a habitual offender, with four previous cases of vehicle theft registered against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

MP News: National Green Tribunal Notice To PCCF Over Kabir Yatra In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Core...

MP News: National Green Tribunal Notice To PCCF Over Kabir Yatra In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Core...

Bhopal News: Drunk Youth Stabs Self, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Drunk Youth Stabs Self, Dies During Treatment

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly

Bhopal News: Man Caught Molesting 5-Year-Old, Handed Over To Police

Bhopal News: Man Caught Molesting 5-Year-Old, Handed Over To Police