Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday arrested a notorious vehicle lifter with four stolen bikes worth over Rs 3. 50 lakhs. The accused used to pawn the stolen bikes and used the cash for gambling, police said.

DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh said a police team under SHO Mahesh Lilhare arrested the vehicle thief identified as Bunty Malviya (26), a resident of Omkara Sewania area.

The accused mainly targeted vehicles parked outside liquor shops. After stealing the vehicles he would pawn them to get quick monetary loan and then use the money for gambling. The accused was also involved in vehicle thefts in neighboring districts.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by one Gendalal Rajput, whose motorcycle was stolen from outside an Ayodhyanagar liquor shop on November 29. Based on CCTV footage, a police team traced and nabbed the suspect from Aredi Road.

During interrogation Bunty confessed to stealing four motorcycles. All stolen vehicles have been recovered from his possession. The accused is a habitual offender, with four previous cases of vehicle theft registered against him.