Bhopal News: BMC May Unveil New HeadQuarters As Govt Marks Two Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s new headquarters in Tulsi Nagar on Link Road No. 2 is likely to be inaugurated this month. The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, completes two years in office on December 13, prompting a quick push within BMC to ready the building.

Officials acknowledge a strong possibility of an inauguration in December. Final clarity is expected in the next couple of days, as BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has been out of the city.

With the government set to mark two years of Mohan Yadav’s tenure on December 13, the CM is expected to announce several public-impact decisions. Anticipating this, BMC has accelerated cleaning and preparation work at the new headquarters. Officials say they want the campus fully ready should the government choose that date for its launch.

A final decision will follow Commissioner Jain’s inspection of the complex.

Rs 43cr green building lacks council hall

Constructed near Second Stop in Tulsi Nagar on a green-building concept, the new headquarters has cost around Rs 43 crore. It comprises three blocks designed after historic Sadar Manzil, an eight-storey central building flanked by two four-storey wings. Spread across four acres, the campus remains without a dedicated council meeting hall.

Entrance design highlights the city's heritage

Ahead of a possible inauguration, the main entrance has been revamped with heritage-themed artwork. One side carries a carving of Raja Bhoj, the other features Rani Kamlapati. The gateway includes artistic depictions of Bhojpur Temple, Birla Mandir and Raja Bhoj Bridge.

No official date yet

Pramod Malviya, BMC Deputy City Engineer, said, “We are completing all preparations at our level. Once senior officials issue instructions, cleaning work will be completed within a week. As of now, we haven’t received any official communication regarding December 13.”