Bhopal: Economic Offences Wing Case Against 2 Couples For Cheating Banks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have registered case against the two couples involved in cheating three banks, officials said here on Sunday. The fraud came to light when the housing loan became a Non Performing Asset. The loan was taken from a nationalised bank. When the bank gave a public notice regarding the NPA, two other banks also came forward, which had given loan on the same documents.

Till now, a fraud of about Rs 42 lakh has been exposed by one bank while the investigation in two banks is yet to be done. The officials are also investigating the role of the bank managers who gave the loan in this case. At present, EOW has made seven accused. The said property is situated in Niranjan Colony being built by Gopal Grih Nirman Sahakari Samiti located in Nishatpura.

In January 2018, a flat was bought in the name of Maqbool Khan and his wife Reshma Begum. Maqbool Khan took a loan of more than Rs 17.60 lakh from a nationalised bank to buy the flat. Both of them again took a loan of more than Rs 4.80 lakh from the bank in the name of furniture for the house.

Six days after this loan, Gyasiram Raikwar and his wife Anju Raikwar also took a loan of more than 19.47 lakh on the same flat. A few months after taking the loan, the EMI was not deposited. As a result, the accounts of both the loan beneficiaries became NPA in August 2018. A public notice was published about it in December 2018.

As soon as this was published, two more banks came forward and informed that both the couples had taken bank loans from them on the same property. The EOW has made Pankaj Sharma, Rishi Parashar members of housing society, Maqbool Khan, Reshma Begum, Gyasiram Raikwar, Anju Raikwar and another person Manish Jaiswal accused in the case.