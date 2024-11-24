Madhya Pradesh: Students Demonstrate As Teachers Suffer From Issues In Quarters | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Higher Secondary School, on Friday, staged a protest by blocking the road, demanding stoppage of the construction work being carried out by Bormandal gram panchayat in their teachers' quarters. Principal Yashwant Solanki reached the spot to placate the situation and the students were brought back to school.

They fear who will teach them if their teachers gradually leave the school, due to the issues in the quarters. In a letter to SDM, principal Solanki demanded a ban on the construction work as he highlighted the difficulties faced by residents of the colony due to the unauthorised construction of shops and kiosks in front of their houses.

Earlier, he had also requested the gram panchayat to remove the obstruction but his requests fell on deaf ears. Solanki said that the gram panchayat had promised to construct a concrete path and drain for the exit at the time of construction of the shops, but no action has been taken so far.

FP Photo

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Women Carry Empty Pots To Collectorate In Protest

Exacerbating the situation, the belongings of teachers are getting spoiled due to rainwater getting filled in their homes during monsoon. There is also a constant fear of buildings getting collapsed. Due to this situation, many people have already vacated their homes to settle elsewhere, only two families are living in their residences.

Principal Solanki said the shops are being constructed by cutting down neem trees in the 15 feet wide exit path which will make the staff quarters inaccessible from main roads from all sides. He said that if any mishap occurs, the entire responsibility will be of the administration.