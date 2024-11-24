Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Women Carry Empty Pots To Collectorate In Protest | FP Photo

Hundreds of women from Sindpan village reached the collectorate with empty pots on their heads, demanding urgent drinking water arrangements from local authorities. The women, representing around 200 families, marched eight kilometres from their village to the district headquarters, showcasing their plight under the banner of the Mazdoor Kalyan Samiti.

For over a year, residents of the new population area in Sindpan have struggled to secure water, often forced to travel 3-4 kilometres to fetch it. Many families, reliant on labour for their livelihoods, have been compelled to order water tankers for Rs 300-400, further straining their finances. Mazdoor Kalyan Samiti president Karan Singh Parmar emphasised that while a pipeline was laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission and taps were installed in homes, the village remains without a reliable water supply.

Despite repeated appeals to both the gram panchayat and district panchayat, their concerns have gone unaddressed. The women highlighted that there are four government wells in the village with sufficient water. They urged the administration to install electric motors to connect these wells to the village supply, which would alleviate their water crisis. As they marched from Krishi Upaj Mandi Marg, the women expressed their frustration with the system.

They pointed out the disparity between government claims of providing water to numerous villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission and their ongoing struggle for access in Sindpan, located near the district headquarters. Upon reaching the collectorate, the women submitted a memorandum to collector Aditi Garg through deputy collector Devkunwar Solanki, who assured them of an immediate resolution to their pressing water issues. The determination of these women highlights the urgent need for action from local authorities.