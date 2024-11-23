Madhya Pradesh Government's Cow Related Course To Start At Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the degree course related to ‘Gau Mata’ will be started through Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University. Milk production will be encouraged by providing cow\calf to every home.

“We will try to ensure every house has one cow,” he said. He said this after laying the foundation stone of high-tech Gau Shala in Barkhedi Dob village, on Saturday. The high-tech Gau Shala is coming up on 25-acre land and can house 10,000 cows. It will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crores.

CM underlined that since the formation of new government in the state, arrangements have been made to take care of 50,000 cows.

To stress the importance of cows and milk, state government is celebrating current year as a Cow Conservation Year. Also, the government is all set to give bonuses on milk production. Currently, staten contribution to country’s milk production is 9 % and target is to take it to 20 %.

He also announced a CM Rise School in Sukhi Sevania and turning Sukhi Sevania road into a four-lane. Along with this, Barkhedi Dob village will be developed as an industrial region. In the changing times, importance of cows is increasing. Seeing this, work is being done to establish comprehensive Gau Shalas. So far, registration of 300 Gau Shalas has been done.