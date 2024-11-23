 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For High-Tech Gaushala In Bhopal; New Courses On Animal Husbandry Soon
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For High-Tech Gaushala In Bhopal; New Courses On Animal Husbandry Soon

He also made an announcement that the courses related with animal husbandry will soon be started in Atal Bihari Vajpayee University.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a high-tech Gaushala on Saturday. The Gaushala will be built on 25 acres of land at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Barkheda Dob in Bhopal. The entire data will be available on the website.

During Bhoomi Pujan, he said that Madhya Pradesh currently produces approximately 9 percent of milk for the entire country, and steps have been made to increase it to 20% in the upcoming 5 years. He also made an announcement that the courses related to animal husbandry will soon be started at Atal Bihari Vajpayee University.

On the occasion, Ministers Vishwas Sarang, Lakhan Patel, Krishna Gaur, and Swami Achyutananda Maharaj; MP Alok Sharma; MLA Rameshwar Sharma; Zilla Parishad President Ram Kunwar Gurjar; Phanda District President Pramod Rajput; and Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai were present.

The gaushala will have the capacity to keep 10,000 cows at a time with all the necessary facilities, including CCTV cameras. A medical ward will also be constructed in the gaushala, and a team of veterinary doctors will also be present there for treatment of the sick cows.

Moreover, the entire gaushala will be cleaned with machines. A modern conveyor belt system will also be installed at the cowshed for the supply of green fodder, straw, and animal feed.

