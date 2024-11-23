Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra To Collaborate In Agro-Based Industries: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will collaborate to bring agro-based industries to every household. He said, "One and one will not make two but will work as eleven." He made the statement during the inauguration of the Agrovision National Agricultural Fair in Nagpur, on Friday.

He said the event was a cornerstone for fostering good governance, paving the way for prosperity of India and its states. According to Yadav, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is an expert in resolving social issues.

“The state is identified on the basis of rural agriculture-based work. I appreciate that the MP and Maharashtra governments are encouraging domestic industries like agriculture-based fisheries, animal husbandry, and milk production in every household,” Yadav said.

Production is not limited to productivity but also to providing adequate markets for the products, he said. A team of ministers and officials from MP will be sent to observe and study the fair, he said. Yadav further said the state would build shelters in urban areas to house stray animals.

High-Tech Gaushala To Come Up In Barkhedi Dob; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to lay the foundation stone of high-tech Gaushala in Barkhedi Dob on Saturday. The gaushala, which will be developed on 25 acre, will have the capacity to provide shelter to 10,000 cows.

The cows will be reared in a modern manner and will get all kinds of treatment at the dedicated treatment ward. CCTV will be installed to constantly monitor the Gaushala. Public health engineering department will construct the Gaushala at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crores.

The facility will be developed in three phases. In the first phase, 2000 cows will be kept inside the Gaushala. The facility will also provide treatment to the stray cattle.