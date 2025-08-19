 Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held
Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held

Cyber crime branch of Ambala police arrested four cyber fraudsters from Bhopal who duped a man of ₹8.95 lakh through online trading scam

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime branch of Ambala police on Monday night arrested four cyber fraudsters from Bhopal who duped a man of Rs 8.95 lakh through online trading scam.

The victim was promised huge profits through Telegram based trading schemes. Bhopal police will also carry out an investigation to identify the remaining members of the gang active locally.

Rajiv Jain of Ambala in his complaint in May said he was contacted by unidentified persons who convinced him to invest money in online trading. Trusting them, Jain transferred cash to different account numbers but later realised that he has been duped.

Ambala cyber crime branch started investigations and with assistance of Bhopal police tracked down the fraudsters. Those arrested have been identified as Sheikh Arshil, Uwais Ullah, Shoaib Sheikh of Church Road in Jehangirabad and Mohammad Zia Qureshi, a resident of Laxmi Talkies area.

Police officials said that interrogation with the accused might reveal frauds they earlier committed. Meanwhile, police officials in Bhopal said that after the arrest of the cyber conmen, police would investigate to identify their aides and how the gang was operating locally.

The police will also investigate whether the gang had duped any local person on pretext of online trading.

