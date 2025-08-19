Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed on Kerwa Road in Ratibad area on Monday after an MBA student entered the farmhouse of former MLA Jitendra Daga with his girlfriend and opened fire in the air following an argument with the security guard.

Police arrested the accused while seizing his SUV and licensed pistol. The case was registered on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 1.30 pm at former MLA Daga’s farmhouse located on Kerwa Road. An Innova car entered the premises without permission, which alerted the farmhouse security guard Govardhan Gaur.

Gaur found a young man with a girl inside the vehicle and objected while reminding them it was private property.

However, Instead of leaving the premises, the accused Indra Prakash Sharma, son of a contractor from Rajved Colony, stepped out of the car, threatened the guard, and fired two shots in the air.

Hearing the gunshot, other staff members rushed to the spot and tried to prevent his escape by closing the farmhouse gate. However, Sharma rammed the gate with his car and fled the scene.

Ratibad police reached the spot after being informed and tracked the Innova car through its registration number, which initially pointed to an Indore resident.

Further investigation revealed the car had been sold to a contractor in Bhopal whose son Indra Prakash Sharma was driving it. When informed, his father brought him to the police station.

Ratibad police station incharge inspector Rasbihari Sharma claimed that the student who was with his fiancée did not enter the farmhouse. He had an altercation with the guard over parking his vehicle at the gate of the premises following which he fired shots in a fit of rage.

The accused is pursuing MBA and assists his father in business. He has been taken into custody while his licensed revolver and SUV have been seized by the police.

A case has been registered against him and a letter has been forwarded to the administration for cancellation of his gun licence, inspector Sharma added.