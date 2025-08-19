 Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies
Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

CS tells the officials to study the practice followed in other states

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Senior Secretaries’ committee has returned the proposal for increasing the time limit for bringing no-trust vote in civic bodies from three years to four and a half years.

According to the intention of the state government, the Rural Development Department is bringing the ordinance for increasing the time limit for non-trust motion in civic bodies.

Before this, the government increased the time limit for non-trust from one year to three years.

On completion three years, the government wants to increase the time limit to four and a half years so that the no-confidence motion cannot be brought against BJP’s chairmen and deputy chairmen of the civic bodies.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said the process followed by other states in this regard should be studied. He said the time limit for bringing non-trust motion in civic bodies in other states should be studied and then the proposal put up before the cabinet.

Once, the proposal gets the Senior Secretaries’ nod, it will be put up before the cabinet. Two years are left for civic elections. If the time limit is increased for no-trust motion, the provision for bringing it will end.

If the six months of tenure of a civic body are left, election cannot be held. So, the validity for bringing no-trust motion also comes to an end.

