Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Lawyer Archana Recovered In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District | ARCHANA TIWARI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 12 days of search, Government Railway Police (GRP) tracked missing civil judge aspirant Archana Tiwari (28) to Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal border. SP, GRP, Rahul Kumar Lodha on Tuesday night said a team was returning to Bhopal with her.

Archana had gone missing on August 7, while travelling from Indore to Katni on Narmada Express.

Earlier in the day, sources claimed that Archana's location was traced to Delhi. GRP officials said during the investigation, police questioned more than 50 passengers from the B-3 coach of the train in which Archana was last seen.

CCTV footage from stations along the Indore–Katni route was examined and cyber teams were deployed to track her mobile data and online activities. Eight officers worked on analyzing digital evidence and scanning social media platforms for clues.

Since her disappearance, multiple agencies including GRP, RPF, local police, the forest department and family members joined the search. Alerts were issued in nearby districts and railway stations, while her photos and details were widely circulated on social media.

With possibilities of her falling in the Narmada, the police even engaged divers to look for her in the water.

SP Lodha confirmed that Archana was safe and unharmed. Meanwhile , Archana’s family has heaved a sigh of relief after 12 days of uncertainty and tension.

‘Gwalior cop not involved’

SP GRP Rahul Kumar Lodha ruled out involvement of a police constable of Gwalior in the disappearance of Archana Tiwari. The constable Ram Tomar admitted booking her train ticket from Indore to Katni.

However, there were no clues that he was in contact with the missing woman or played a role in her disappearance, the SP added.