 MP News: Woman Raped By Married Doctor On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur
The woman said that she trusted him because he repeatedly assured her of marriage.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
MP News: Doctor Sexually Exploits Woman On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was raped by a doctor on pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to the information, the victim lodged a complaint alleging that Dr. Praful Bhadauria, associated with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, raped her after promising marriage.

As per the complaint, the victim first met the doctor while seeking treatment for one of her relatives.

Over time, the doctor allegedly developed a relationship with her and took her to his residence in Doctors Colony, where he forced himself on her.

The woman said that she trusted him because he repeatedly assured her of marriage.

However, the situation changed when she came to know that the accused was already married for the second time.

When she confronted him, he took her to a temple and performed rituals to convince her that he considered her his wife.

Later, he reportedly pressured her to stay in Delhi and gradually stopped communicating with her.

The woman approached the police after she had realisation of being cheated and sexually exploited.

Based on her statement and evidence, Gadha police station has registered a case against Dr. Bhadauria.

An investigation is underway, and police are expected to take action against the accused.

