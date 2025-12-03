MP News: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling In Water-Filled Pit While Playing Outside Home In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

His mother was inside the house cooking food, while his father had gone to the village market when the child fell into the pit.

The incident took place in Poonchi village, under Civil Line police station area.

As soon as the family got the information, they rushed the child to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have started an investigation, and the child’s post-mortem is being done at the district hospital.

According to the information, the child, Shivansh, son of Virendra Sahu, was playing outside his house on Tuesday morning.

His mother was inside the house cooking food, while his father had gone to the village market to buy peanuts for business.

After some time, family members realised that the child was missing. They searched for him around the house but could not find him. Later, someone saw his body floating in a water pit located in front of their house, near a neighbour’s place.

The family immediately took him to the district hospital in a private vehicle. Dr. Rajkumar Awasthi examined the child and confirmed his death.

The child’s father, Virendra, said that he got a call from home about the incident and rushed to the hospital, where doctors informed him that his son had died.

Police are continuing their inquiry into the matter.