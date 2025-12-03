 Bhopal News: BMC Staff Attacked By Roadside Vendor During Anti-Encroachment Drive
HomeBhopalBhopal News: BMC Staff Attacked By Roadside Vendor During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Bhopal News: BMC Staff Attacked By Roadside Vendor During Anti-Encroachment Drive

A roadside vendor allegedly attacked and injured two Bhopal Municipal Corporation staff with a knife on Tuesday evening during an anti-encroachment drive near Polytechnic Crossing under Shyamla Hills police station limits. The accused fled the spot after the incident. According to reports, the team had gone to remove encroachment as a routine drive.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: BMC Staff Attacked By Roadside Vendor During Anti-Encroachment Drive | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A roadside vendor allegedly attacked and injured two Bhopal Municipal Corporation staff with a knife on Tuesday evening during an anti-encroachment drive near Polytechnic Crossing under Shyamla Hills police station limits. The accused fled the spot after the incident.

According to the police official, the team had gone to remove encroachment as a routine drive. The team asked a youth to move away with the helmets he was selling on the footpath. However, he refused while misbehaving with the BMC staff. and attack on BMC Staff by roadside vendor During Anti-Encroachment Drive

article-image

According to the local report He suddenly took out a knife and attacked the employees. Employee Mohammad Akbar received injuries in his hands while trying to shield himself. Another staff Ramesh Rathore recieved cuts on his face when he tried to rescue his colleague. The staff then reached Shyamla Hills police station and registered an FIR against the accused who is now at large. The injured staff was treated at Hamidia Hospital.

