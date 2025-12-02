 Bhopal News: Youth Kills Man For Insulting Dead Sister; Blind Murder Case Cracked Within Six Hours
Bhopal News: Youth Kills Man For Insulting Dead Sister; Blind Murder Case Cracked Within Six Hours

Through social media, police identified the body as that of Kanhaiya Singh Lodhi of the Gandhi Nagar area. DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal said the police team under Kolar police station in charge Sanjay Soni traced the caller, Nitesh Vishwakarma. His phone location was found at the crime spot, leading police to detain him on suspicion.

Updated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
File Pic (Representative Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police cracked a blind murder case within six hours while arresting the accused who not only killed the victim but even tried to mislead cops by giving a fake accident alert to Dial 112.

The arrested accused, Nitesh Vishwakarma (25) who allegedly bludgeoned Kanhaiya Singh Lodhi (48) to death with a stone as he used to make objectionable remarks against his sister who had committed suicide a few years ago, police officials said.

According to reports, Dial-112 received a call from a person late Monday night informing that a man has been hit by an unknown vehicle close to a wine shop near Sarvadharm Colony.

However, cops and FSL team while inspecting the spot did not find any signs of road accident. The injuries on the head indicated that he was attacked by some heavy object.

During interrogation, Nitesh initially tried to mislead police while insisting that it was a road accident. However, when confronted with evidences against him, Nitesh broke and confessed killing Lodhi.

The motive

Nitesh told police that Kanhaiya often harassed him and made derogatory remarks about his sister who had committed suicide. Drunk Lodhi would allegedly abuse Nitesh and speak foul claiming that his sister ended her life as she was characterless. Enraged by repeated humiliation, Nitesh waylaid Kanhaiya on Sunday night and killed him by smashing his skull with a stone. To escape suspicion, he staged the crime scene as an accident and called Dial-112.

