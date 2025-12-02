MP News: Government Running Programmes To Distract Children From Smartphones, Says Minister Nirmala Bhuria |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the steps that the state government was taking to distract children from too much or wrong use of smartphones, women and child welfare department minister Nirmala Bhuria said in the state assembly on Tuesday that families and the society should come forward and do their bit.

Earlier, MLA Abhilash Pandey raised the issue of use of smartphones by children, specially those less than 14 years of age, and said they were accessing adult content.

He said that the children addicted to smartphones were leaving physical activities and not playing with friends, so their behaviour was changing. These children were becoming aggressive and maintaining a distance from society.

The minister said that the state government was running various schemes and programmes in Aganwadis and schools to distract children from smartphones. It was also taking steps under POCSO Act to protect children from social evils.