 MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Jumps From Moving Train To Escape Kidnappers In Itarsi
According to the boy, the men abducted him while he was on his way to school near Kalaakhar Pulia and took him to Itarsi railway station. He said the kidnappers forced him on a train bogie, possibly trying to take him out of the area. In a state of panic, he jumped from the train when its speed slowed down, causing injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy jumped from a moving train to escape the two kidnappers in Itarsi on Wednesday. The accused abducted the child on a motorcycle on his way to school and were forcefully taking him to some place via train.

The boy sustained injuries in the incident and was later found wandering near the railway outer area in the city.

According to information, the boy was kidnapped from Jamundol village in the Adivasi Development Block Kesla.

The Incident

According to the boy, the men abducted him while he was on his way to school near Kalaakhar Pulia and took him to Itarsi railway station.

He said the kidnappers forced him on a train coach, possibly trying to take him out of the area. Panicked, he jumped from the train when its speed slowed down, causing injuries.

A passerby who saw the injured child immediately called the 108 ambulance service, which took him to the government hospital for treatment.

The GRP (Government Railway Police) was alerted based on a hospital memo.

GRP station in-charge Sanjay Chaukse said the case appears suspicious, as it is unclear why the kidnappers would leave the boy alone on a train. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the station to verify the boy’s account.

Since the incident occurred in the Kesla area, the case will be registered there. In the evening, the boy’s family, along with village sarpanch Durgesh Dhurve and Sumit Selukar, reached the GRP station.

After recording his statement, the boy was safely handed over to his family.

Police continue to investigate all angles to determine the circumstances of the alleged abduction.

