Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Is Alive; Phone History Reveals Gwalior Constable Booked Her Ticket; Suspect Detained

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery of missing civil judge aspirant Archana Tiwari is likely to get solved soon. After 10 days of investigation, GRP finally found a lead and detained a constable from Gwalior.

The probe revealed Constable Ram Tomar had booked Archana Tiwari's ticket from Indore to Gwalior. Notably, Tiwari went missing on August 8 after boarding the Narmada Express from Indore station. She was visiting his family in Katni for Raksha Bandhan; however, she disappeared.

GRP arrested Tomar, posted in Bhanwarpur, Gwalior, on the basis of Archana Tiwari's call details. He was being questioned at Jhansi Road police station.

While talking to the media, Constable Ram Tomar said that he has never seen Archana Tiwari in person; he has only spoken to her on the phone. He has nothing to do with Archana's disappearance, although he had definitely booked the bus tickets.

Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur GRP in action

Tiwari's phone was last traced at Bhopal station, when she spoke to her mother on a call. What added to the mystery was her abandoned bag found at Umaria railway station.

GRPs of various districts-- Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior – have swung into action. They are checking her social media profiles and call history and scanning CCTV footage across multiple railway stations.

The Bhopal GRP team is camping in Gwalior. There are strong claims that Archana Tiwari is alive and is likely in Gwalior, although neither the Gwalior Police nor the GRP has confirmed it.

Last seen leaving hostel for railway station

Archana Tiwari was preparing for civil judge exams in Indore. Her latest CCTV clip went viral on social media, showing Tiwari leaving from her hostel in Indore for the railway station. She boarded the B3 coach of the Narmada Express. When the train arrived in Katni the next morning on August 8, she did not disembark.