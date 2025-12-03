 MP News: Miscreants Attack Shopkeeper, Axe His Fingers For Refusing Free Sweets In Jabalpur --VIDEO
A sweet shop owner was brutally attacked with sticks and axes after he refused to give free sweets to three miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The assault left shopkeeper Mohammad Tohid seriously injured, with fingers on both hands severed as he tried to defend himself.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Shopkeeper Attacked With Axe In Jabalpur for Refusing Free Sweets; Fingers Severed, Accused Absconding --VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sweet shop owner was brutally attacked with sticks and axes after he refused to give free sweets to three miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The assault left shopkeeper Mohammad Tohid seriously injured, with fingers of both the hands severed as he tried to defend himself.

CCTV footage of the assault has also surfaced, capturing the entire sequence of events.

Check out the video below:

The incident occurred in the Hanumantal police station area when the accused identified as Jagga, Ramzan, and Raja arrived at Tohid’s shop armed with weapons.

When Tohid protested against their demand for free sweets, they began arguing and soon launched a violent attack.

During the assault, Tohid raised his hands to protect himself, resulting in severed fingers. Terrified and bleeding, he managed to escape and later filed a complaint at the Hanumantal police station.

According to the victim, the accused had been taking sweets from his shop daily for the past month without paying. Tohid initially remained silent, but as the practice continued, he finally refused which prompted the violent retaliation.

He said that his small sweet shop is the only source of income for his family, and such repeated harassment had left them distressed.

Police have registered a case against the three accused and initiated a search operation. Hanumantal Police Station in-charge Dheeraj Raj said that the matter is being treated seriously and that the accused will be arrested soon.

