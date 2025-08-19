 Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered
Crime Branch arrested Laraib Khan, an associate of the kingpin of drugs and firearm syndicate Yaseen Ahmed aka Machhli

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Laraib Khan, an associate of the kingpin of drugs and firearm syndicate Yaseen Ahmed aka Machhli, in connection with the ongoing MD drugs case.

The arrest took place near the Old Jail area, where police recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from his possession.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the area and nabbed Laraib  with a semi automatic pistol.

DJ Yaseen MD Drugs Case: One More Held With Drug Weighing Scale In Bhopal
article-image

During interrogation, he admitted to having purchased the weapon from Yaseen Ahmed around four to five months ago for Rs 24,000. He also confessed to having been involved in drug transactions with Yaseen and another accused, Anshul Bhuri.

Investigations have revealed that Yaseen Ahmed has been a key supplier of both illegal firearms and MD drugs in Bhopal. The Crime Branch stated that in just the past month, five pistols and five cartridges have been seized during their operations linked to this network.

Yaseen faces more than a dozen criminal cases across the city, including those related to drugs, illegal arms, assault, and crimes against women.

Police have booked Laraib Khan under the Arms Act and presented him before the court from where he was sent to jail under judicial custody.

