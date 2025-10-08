MP News: Theft Attempt At Ancient Chausath Yogini Temple In Jabalpur

MP News: Theft Attempt Reported From Ancient Chausath Yogini Temple | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shockingly, an attempted theft was reported from the ancient Chausath Yogini Temple located in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to information, the thieves tried to steal from the ancient temple, which is believed to be thousands of years old.

Unknown miscreants attempted to cut through the temple’s historic Kalachuri-era wooden door.

Officials from the Archaeological Department reported the incident to the Bhedaghat police station. Taking the matter seriously, police have launched a search to identify and catch the culprits.

The temple complex houses several ancient idols from the Kalachuri period, including a rare idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Sources also said that a few years ago, a similar theft had taken place when a rare Shankar-Parvati idol was stolen.

Bhedaghat police are currently investigating and searching for the accused.

More about Chausath Yogini Temple

Chausath Yogini Temple is an ancient unique circular, open-air temple that houses a central shrine surrounded by 64 cells, each for a different Yogini.

Dating back to the 9th century, this temple is the witness of unique Hindu spiritual and tantric rituals performed by the 64 powerful Yogini.

Historically, Chausath Yogini temples were centers of esoteric and spiritual practices, totally distinct from other pooja rituals including Tantric Worship, Kaula Chakra & Five Ms, Mantra Japa & Yagna and much more.