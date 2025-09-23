Navratri Special: Explore Chausath Yogini-- The Epicentre Of Divine Feminine Power & Secret Tantric Rituals Performed By Lord Shiva's Yoginins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A set of historical and spiritual structures in the heart of India -- which tells tales through its wall carvings, encapsulates divinity within its architecture and radiates feminine power-- has now been added to UNESCO’s tentative list.

Yes, it is the Chausath Yogini Temples of Madhya Pradesh dating back to the 9th century, which are the witnesses of unique Hindu spiritual and tantric rituals performed by the 64 powerful female deities.

It is said all the Yoginis are depicted as different manifestations of Goddess Durga who fought with the demons-- Shumbha and Nishumbha.

Temple full of secrets

The Chausath Yogini Temple are dedicated to those 64 Yoginis who are also believed to be female attendants of Lord Shiva. Not just historical, these temples hold spiritual significance along with several untold tales.

The practices at these temples reflect both ancient and living traditions, combining ritual worship, festival celebrations, and secretive Tantric rites.

8 out of 13 temples in MP

Today, only about 13 Chausath Yogini Temples are standing across India, with 8 located in Madhya Pradesh alone. These temples are now drawing historians, devotees, and tourists. They stand as powerful reminders of India’s profound spiritual legacy and distinctive architectural traditions.

Circular temples with open roofs

Unlike the typical rectangular or square layouts of most Indian temples, Chausath Yogini temples are distinctively circular - or occasionally rectangular - but always open to the sky (hypaethral).

This unique open-air design is believed to represent the cosmic cycle and enable a direct communion with nature and the elements, in alignment with the Tantric principles central to Yogini worship.

The inner circumference of the temple features 64 small chambers or niches, each originally housing a Yogini idol. These shrines form an unbroken circle around a central open courtyard, highlighting the collective strength of the Yoginis and their integral role in Tantric rituals.

At the center of the courtyard is a larger shrine, typically dedicated to Shiva or Shakti, which is visible from every surrounding Yogini cell, symbolizing the unity of the divine masculine and feminine energies.

Who built them?

Chausath Yogini temples, built mainly between the 9th and 12th centuries by dynasties like the Chandelas, Kalachuris, and Kachchhapaghatas, are found in states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

What makes these special?

These temples reflect an esoteric cult that celebrated feminine power and challenged orthodox norms.

The most renowned ones are...

Out of the 13 temples, 2 most renowned ones include - 11th-century Mitawali temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena built by King Devapala, and the 9th-century Hirapur temple in Odisha, likely built by Queen Hiradevi of the Bhouma dynasty.

Temples witnesses t unique forms of worship

Historically, Chausath Yogini temples were centers of esoteric and spiritual practices, totally distinct from other pooja rituals. The key rituals include:

Tantric Worship: Secretive rites like prana pratishtha (image consecration), yogini puja, purification, and creation of mystical yantras, often using symbolic areca nuts.

Daily & Seasonal Offerings: Regular offerings of fruits, incense, and light, with elaborate rituals during festivals like Holi and autumn.

Kaula Chakra & Five Ms: Temples hosted transgressive Tantric rituals involving Matsya (fish), Mamsa (meat), Mudra (gesture or parched grain), Madya (alcohol), and Maithuna (ritual union), reflecting deeper spiritual symbolism.

Chausath Yogini Mahotsav: A modern 3-day festival at Hirapur (Odisha), featuring Tantric rituals, elemental worship, yoga, cultural performances, and community celebration.

Mantra Japa & Yagna: Multi-day ceremonies involving mantra chanting, deity invocations, sacred pot installations, and powerful yantra worship for peace and protection.

Locations

Chausath Yogini temples are concentrated in Central India, especially Madhya Pradesh, but are also found in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Notable sites include:

Madhya Pradesh: Home to 8 temples, including Khajuraho (the oldest), Mitaoli (circular design, linked to the Indian Parliament), Jabalpur (hilltop site with 81 shrines), Badoh, Hinglajgarh, Shahdol, and the now-lost sites at Naresar.

Uttar Pradesh: Temples at Lokhari, Dudhai, and Rikhiyan.

Odisha: Well-preserved temples at Hirapur and Ranipur Jharial, both known for their open-sky circular architecture.

Tamil Nadu: A lesser-known site at Kanchipuram.

Best time to visit

The ideal time to visit Chausath Yogini temples - whether in Jabalpur, Khajuraho, or Hirapur - is from October to March, when the weather is mild, i.e. 10°C to 28°C, ideal for sightseeing and climbing.

Jabalpur: Visit between October and March; early mornings or late afternoons are best. Mahashivratri brings cultural vibrancy but large crowds.

Khajuraho: Best from November to February, especially during the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

Hirapur: October to March offers pleasant weather; early mornings ensure a quiet, serene visit.

Seasonal Notes

Visiting these places in monsoon can offer lush green surroundings, but travel can be disrupted by rain and humidity.