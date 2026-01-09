MP News: Anti-Encroachment Drive Frees 4.8 Hectares Of Government Land Worth Up To ₹300 Crore In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A coordinated anti-encroachment operation by the municipality, district administration and revenue department freed 4.80 hectares of government land in Neemuch on Friday morning.

The land, located in front of Dak Bungalow, includes Garden Number 38 and Field Number 10, officially valued at around Rs 38 crore. Officials stated that the actual market value could range between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore.

The action was carried out amid tight security. Senior administrative officers, municipal staff and a large police force were deployed to ensure the drive was conducted peacefully. The area was cordoned off early in the day. Teams equipped with JCBs, tractors and other heavy machinery dismantled unauthorised constructions and removed illegal encroachments. Municipal ownership boards were installed at the site to establish government control and prevent future disputes.

According to official sources, the land had been under illegal occupation for several years, allegedly by Rajasthan Minister Udaylal Anjana, his brother Vikram Anjana and other individuals. Some resistance was reported during the operation, but the situation was pacified by CMO Durga Bamnia with the support of heavy police deployment. Officials confirmed that prior notices had been issued to encroachers, but no compliance was received.

CMO Bamnia reiterated that the land belongs to the municipality and was occupied without permission. Construction of a boundary wall using precast elements has now begun to secure the reclaimed area.

Collector Himanshu Chandra, under whose guidance the drive was conducted, said similar actions will continue in future. He added that around 15 hectares of land has already been freed and the reclaimed land will be utilised for public benefit.