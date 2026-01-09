 Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has collected a record Rs 396 crore in property and water taxes in 2025–26, surpassing last year’s Rs 280 crore. With three months left, BMC expects further gains. It plans to recover over Rs 400 crore pending dues from major defaulters, though recovery from government properties remains challenging.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: BMC Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters | Representative Image/

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved a record milestone in property and water tax collection, garnering Rs 396 crore so far in current financial year 2025–26, compared to nearly Rs 280 crore last year. With almost three months remaining before fiscal year ends on March 31, corporation is close to meeting its annual revenue target.

According to revenue officials, unprecedented collection includes income from property tax, water tax, garbage collection charges, building permission fees, rent from municipal properties, ground rent and lease renewal fees.

As of January beginning, corporation has collected Rs 312 crore under revenue heads, including property tax. Moreover, Rs 61 crore has been received as water tax and Rs 26 crore from garbage collection charges.

Encouraged by steady inflow, BMC’s revenue department expects final collection figure to surpass last year’s total by a significant margin.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: FSSAI Shuts VN Desai Hospital Canteen In Santacruz East For Operating Without Food Safety Licence For 10 Months
Mumbai News: FSSAI Shuts VN Desai Hospital Canteen In Santacruz East For Operating Without Food Safety Licence For 10 Months
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO

Plan to unlock Rs 400cr pending dues

To strengthen financial position, corporation has prepared a zone-wise list of old and major defaulters. Officials claim that timely recovery from these defaulters could potentially double current tax collection. Total outstanding amount is estimated to exceed Rs 400 crore.

However, recovery remains a major challenge, particularly in cases involving government properties.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Society Chooses Paint Over Accountability’ — Netizens Question Gwalior Municipal...
article-image

Govt properties limit recovery options

BMC said that nearly Rs 400 crore in service tax dues are pending from government-owned properties. Since such properties cannot be seized under existing rules, recovery efforts remain restricted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut January 10: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Kokta Village, Azad Nagar, Bairagarh...

Bhopal Power Cut January 10: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Kokta Village, Azad Nagar, Bairagarh...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters

MP News: ‘Society Chooses Paint Over Accountability’ — Netizens Question Gwalior Municipal...

MP News: ‘Society Chooses Paint Over Accountability’ — Netizens Question Gwalior Municipal...

MP News: Vegetable Trader Arrested For Cheating Farmers Of Over 2 Crore In Shivpuri; Probe On

MP News: Vegetable Trader Arrested For Cheating Farmers Of Over 2 Crore In Shivpuri; Probe On

MP News: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Fiancé After Refusing Marriage In Jabalpur

MP News: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Fiancé After Refusing Marriage In Jabalpur