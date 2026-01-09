Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters

Bhopal News: BMC Sets New Tax Collection Record, Eyes Major Defaulters | Representative Image/

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved a record milestone in property and water tax collection, garnering Rs 396 crore so far in current financial year 2025–26, compared to nearly Rs 280 crore last year. With almost three months remaining before fiscal year ends on March 31, corporation is close to meeting its annual revenue target.

According to revenue officials, unprecedented collection includes income from property tax, water tax, garbage collection charges, building permission fees, rent from municipal properties, ground rent and lease renewal fees.

As of January beginning, corporation has collected Rs 312 crore under revenue heads, including property tax. Moreover, Rs 61 crore has been received as water tax and Rs 26 crore from garbage collection charges.

Encouraged by steady inflow, BMC’s revenue department expects final collection figure to surpass last year’s total by a significant margin.

Plan to unlock Rs 400cr pending dues

To strengthen financial position, corporation has prepared a zone-wise list of old and major defaulters. Officials claim that timely recovery from these defaulters could potentially double current tax collection. Total outstanding amount is estimated to exceed Rs 400 crore.

However, recovery remains a major challenge, particularly in cases involving government properties.

Govt properties limit recovery options

BMC said that nearly Rs 400 crore in service tax dues are pending from government-owned properties. Since such properties cannot be seized under existing rules, recovery efforts remain restricted.