 MP News: Two-Three Helipads Likely In Bhopal Capital Project
The Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board is considering two to three helipads under Bhopal’s Capital Project, which proposes new buildings replacing Satpura and Vindhyanchal Bhawans. Estimated at Rs 1,000 crore, the project may expand to areas around the Vidhan Sabha. DPR is expected by March, with construction likely after July.

Friday, January 09, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (MPHIDB) is considering proposing two to three helipads as part of the Capital Project, which aims to construct new modern buildings in place of old Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyanchal Bhawan.

Senior officials are preparing to present the updated Capital Project—earlier called Central Vista—before Chief Secretary Anurag Jain in a fortnight or slightly later. Significant changes are expected compared to previous plans.

A senior MPHIDB officer said the entire project cost is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore, with a target completion of three years, though projects of this scale usually take at least five years.

Planning is underway to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by March, go to tender in July, and start construction thereafter. A Delhi-based architect has been finalized for the project.

Regarding helipads at Mantralaya premises, the government will decide whether one, two, or three are sufficient.

Expanding project scope

Earlier plans focused on constructing modern buildings in place of Satpura and VindhyanchalBhawans to accommodate all directorates of various departments. Now, Housing Board is exploring redevelopment opportunities on space around Vidhan Sabha, aiming to expand the project impact beyond the original footprints.

From fire to fresh blueprint

In June 2023, a massive fire broke out at SatpuraBhawan, spreading across multiple floors. Following the incident, the government explored possibilities of repairing both buildings. Initially, Public Works Department proposed renovation at a cost of Rs 167 crore.

MP News: Vegetable Trader Arrested For Cheating Farmers Of Over 2 Crore In Shivpuri; Probe On
Later, Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation suggested demolishing the old buildings to construct new ones at Rs 800 crore, but the government was not impressed.

Now, MPHIDB has proposed a Central Vista-like structure and aims to expand redevelopment by incorporating available space around Vidhan Sabha.

