World Heritage Day 2024: These UNESCO Listed Historical Sites Are The Pride Of Madhya Pradesh

By: Anamika Pathak | April 18, 2024
Madhya Pradesh is home to several cultural and historical landmarks that help us take a sneak peak into the rich chronicles of the Indian subcontinent. From Buddhist monasteries to rock arts, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, we have compiled a list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Madhya Pradesh.
Sanchi Stupa: Situated in the scenic Raisen district, about 50 km from the state capital Bhopal, the magnificent Stupas of Sanchi stand as a stunning tribute to Buddhist architecture and artistic skill, intricately constructed during the reign of the Mauryan emperor Ashoka.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Stupa is a magnificent structure with its towering hemispherical dome encircled by an elegant railing and adorned with four majestic gateways.
Bhimbetka Rock Shelters: Nestled amidst the verdant forest canopy, on the southern fringes of the Vindhya Hills, exists a cluster of nearly 500 prehistoric rock caves known as the Bhimbetka Rock Shelter.
Unearthed in 1957, these artworks were predominantly crafted by our ancient ancestors as a method of interpersonal communication and have endured as a historical record of their existence for countless generations.
The Khajuraho Group of Temples: The enchanting world of the Khajuraho Temple complex is located in the Chhatarpur district and consists of 25 majestic stone structures, housing Hindu and Jain temples.
The carvings on the temple walls represent the four goals of life in Hinduism: righteousness (Dharma), desires (Kama), prosperity (Artha), and liberation (Moksha).
Apart from these three sites, six heritage sites in MP have been included in the tentative UNESCO list. These include Gwalior Fort, the Historical Group of Dhamnar, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple, Rock Art Sites of Chambal Valley, Khooni Bhandara, Burhanpur, and God Memorial of Ramnagar, Mandla,
