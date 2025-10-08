 Bhopal News: Body Of Woman Remains Unidentified, Search On For Missing Head
Some families of missing women were called for identification at the mortuary but none of them recognised the body

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Bhopal News: Body Of Woman Remains Unidentified, Search On For Missing Head | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased woman whose mutilated body parts were found inside a vacant rainwater filled plot on Tuesday.

Some families of missing women were called for identification at the mortuary but none of them recognised the body or the clothes found with it.

Police officials said that a search has been launched to recover the missing head and other body parts. The operation continued on Wednesday with teams combing the surrounding areas and draining out the remaining water from the vacant plot.

Police officials said a special team has been formed to examine CCTV footage from nearby shops, houses, and roads to trace those who dumped the mutilated remains.

The post-mortem examination of the recovered parts has been completed but no conclusive findings have emerged so far regarding the cause of death or the victim’s identity.

Police sources said several families who had recently reported women missing were called for identification but none could recognize the clothes or remains. Police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body was disposed of in parts to conceal the crime.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

