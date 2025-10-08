 MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara

MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara

While interacting with the media there, Singhar said that the state government is not able to fix the accountability of the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Umang Singhar accused the state government of concealing the facts behind the Coldrif syrup tragedy, which has claimed the lives of 20 children, with several others battling for their lives in various hospitals, here.

While talking to media on Wednesday, Singhar asked the government to trace all children who may have consumed the "poisonous syrup" not only in Chhindwara, Betul, and other parts of MP, but also in neighboring states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress leader emphasised the alarming rise in deaths, a figure which state deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has confirmed is now 20, stating that the situation in Parasia town, Chhindwara district, where the incident occurred, is critical

"This case seems mysterious, and it seems the government is hiding the truth. The situation is alarming as children are dying day by day," the LoP alleged. The congress leader visited Parasia and met the affected families.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway

While interacting with the media there, Singhar said that the state government is not able to fix the accountability of the incident. The deputy chief minister who is also the health minister is not taking the responsibility and tendering resignation, said the LoP.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Body Of Woman Remains Unidentified, Search On For Missing Head
article-image

Speculation on Rahul Gandhi visit to Chhindwara

Congress leaders claims that the party leader Rahul Gandhi may visit to Chhindwara district to meet the affected families, who had lost their child because of deadly cough syrup.

Party sources claims that Rahul is out of country and after his return he is scheduled to visit Raibareli and also to Chhindwara.

It is claimed that former chief minister Kamal Nath is perusing the idea to bring Rahul into the district. Whereas his near associates did not confirms about the visit of the leader.

Party state general secretary, Sanjay Kamle said that till now there is not programme of the leader to the state, but in coming future the AICC may planed his visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Statewide Doctors’ Protest Over Paediatrician’s Arrest

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Statewide Doctors’ Protest Over Paediatrician’s Arrest

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil...

MP News: State Government 'Tactically Delaying' Hearing In OBC Reservation Case, Accused Congress

MP News: State Government 'Tactically Delaying' Hearing In OBC Reservation Case, Accused Congress

MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara

MP News: Congress Accuses Government Of Hiding Truth In Cough Syrup Deaths In Chhindwara

Indore News: Food Distribution Banned Inside Rat-Ridden MYH

Indore News: Food Distribution Banned Inside Rat-Ridden MYH