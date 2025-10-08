MP News: CS Calls For Local Participation In Government School Repair After Collector-Commissioner Conference | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain underlined the government’s priorities at a session on the School Education department on Wednesday. He was speaking on the final day of the Collector Commissioner Conference at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre.

He said that locals should be identified and promoted for the repair work of government school buildings in far-flung areas. At the same time, he said, the help of the School Development Committee should also be availed.

He also stressed the need for concerted effort from now on in improving the board exam results of classes 10 and 12. Even as he spoke about improving the student registration ratio in schools, he called for 100% attendance of teachers in government schools. He clearly instructed that strict action should be taken against negligent teachers.

For an improvement in education, he emphasised on training of teachers. He suggested that skilled teachers be trained and that such a schedule be prepared accordingly. The tracking work of children should commence from Aanganwadi and continue till the last class of the school, he said.

Onus of dispelling misinformation on dist administration

CS Anurag Jain said that the district administration needs to take immediate steps to dispel rumours, wrong information, and misinformation. This will help in improving the government’s image. He was addressing a session on good governance during the Collector Commissioner Conference.

At the same time, he stressed on proper dissemination of information related to government schemes and programmes to the masses. He said that all districts should prioritise work related to the assembly-wise Vision Document prepared at the CM’s instance. He also suggested that the shortcomings in the redressal of CM Helpline complaints be removed.

Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Gulshan Bamra, gave a presentation during the session held on tribal affairs. He said that under the Karmayogi Abhiyan, all districts would prepare the Village Action Plan and get the Gram Sabha’s approval.

The Village Action Plan will form the basis for the District Action Plan. Subsequently, the State Action Plan will be prepared. In this way, a plan presentation would be done in Delhi, and the best plan would get awarded.

[Story by Staff Reporter]