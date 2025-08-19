National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

NHRC Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-member team of National Human Rights Commission is in Bhopal to conduct an inquiry into the high-profile rape and blackmailing case at TIT College, which had surfaced in May this year.

Police have arrested six persons involved in the case including the prime accused Farhan Khan.

The NHRC accused police officials for not implementing the recommendations of the commission regarding the communal sexual offences where victims were Hindu girls and they were deliberately targeted.

However, police did not take adequate action and failed to conduct proper investigations, which may have brought to light more victims of the racket. The police also failed in tracing the culprits who funded the racket, NHRC officials said.

Commission member Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday stated on X, “Adequate action has not been taken on NHRC’s recommendations regarding the case of communal sexual offences in Bhopal, where college going Hindu girls were allegedly targeted, drugged, raped, their obscene videos were shot. Then, they were blackmailed with pressure for religious conversion.”

Kanoongo said commission’s team reached Bhopal for two days to reinvestigate the case. If any victim or witness wishes to give their statement or complain, they may come forward without fear, he added.

He also warned police not to visit victims’ houses in uniform. “This will socially embarrass and intimidate them. Such conduct will not be tolerated. We urge media persons to cooperate in retaining victims’ trust in judicial system,” he added.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “NHRC team is in Bhopal for an inquiry in the case. Police will cooperate with the team and provide assistance.”