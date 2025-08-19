MLAs Up The Creek In Madhya Pradesh, Their Fifth Counterpart Caught In A Jam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lawmakers in the state are up the creek these days. Troubles for five legislators, including Arif Masood, have increased in the last few days.

BJP legislators Sanjay Pathak and Ambrish Sharma and Congress legislators Hemant Katare and Abhay Mishra are also in a jam. They are entangled in different cases. The central agencies are probing some cases.

The high court has ordered the lodging of an FIR against Masood after it came to light that he had got the affiliation for Indira Priyadarshini College on the basis of a fake sale deed. The government has been asked to get the case probed through an SIT.

Similarly, an FIR has been registered against Congress legislator Abhay Mishra for beating up a youth. The allegation against Mishra was that although the youth worked for him for a year, he did not give him any salary. Deputy leader of the Opposition Hemant Katare has been entangled in two cases.

The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into a rape case against him. The apex court asked the government to get the case probed through a DIG-rank officer. The EOW has already lodged an FIR against Katare in connection with a plot of land.

Like the Congress legislators, the BJP MLAs are also facing problems. They are also under the scanner of the inquiry agencies. An ED inquiry is underway against the BJP legislator Ambrish Sharma’s brother-in-law in a fraud case.

Another FIR has been lodged against his brother-in-law, Sudhanshu Trivedi, in Delhi. The MLA’s wife, Satyanka Sharma, is the director of the company against which a case has been registered.

A rape case has been registered against the legislator’s brother-in-law in the Lahar area. BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak is also caught in a Sahara land purchase case. EOW is handling it.

There are also allegations that he dug up more mines than he was authorised to do. A sum of Rs 432 crore has been imposed as a fine on his companies.

MLA Ambrish Sharma meets CM

After the opening of a case against his brother-in-law and his wife being the director of a company, Ambarish Sharma met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.