 Special Facility For Passengers On Pitru Paksha Train; Train To Run From Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati To Gaya
Special Facility For Passengers On Pitru Paksha Train; Train To Run From Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati To Gaya

Railway Administration is operating special trains between Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Special Facility For Passengers On Pitru Paksha Train; Train To Run From Rani Kamalapati To Gaya | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the movement of large number of passengers for Pinddaan and Tarpan in Gaya on occasion of Pitru Paksha, the Railway Administration is operating special trains between Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati.

With this facility, devotees will get easy and convenient transportation during their journey.

Train number 01661 Rani Kamalapati–Gaya Pitru Paksha Special train will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on September 7,  September 12 and September 17, 2025 at 13:20 pm and will reach Gaya the next day at 09:30 am. Similarly, train number 01662 Gaya-Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha Special train will depart from Gaya station on September 10,  September 15 and September 20 2025 at 14:15 pm and will reach Rani Kamalapati at 10:45 am the next day.

In both directions, this special train will stop at Bhopal, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road stations.

A total of 22 coaches have been installed in this special train including 04 general class, 13 sleeper class, 02 AC third class and 01 AC second class coach.

