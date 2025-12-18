 Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With Marriage’
Sonam Raghuvanshi has filed a new bail petition, maintaining her innocence in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The petition was filed in Shillong Court on Wednesday on behalf of Sonam, the deceased’s wife and prime accused, and is scheduled for a hearing on December 23.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Accused Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With Marriage’ | FP Photo

According to Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, Sonam states in her plea that she was happy in her marriage. Denying that she was in a relationship with co-accused Raj Kushwaha, she said they shared a ‘brother and sister’ bond.

Sonam submitted that she had actively participated in all wedding arrangements, including shopping, and had made decisions specifically to cater to Raja’s happiness and preferences. She maintained that she was excited about the marriage and held no animosity toward Raja, arguing there was no motive for her to commit the alleged crime.

The petition further mentions testimony from her friend Priyanshi Jain, who told the court that Sonam used to tie a Rakhi on Raj Kushwaha and that he addressed her as "Didi" (elder sister). The defence argued that this proved that the two shared a sibling-like bond rather than being lovers as alleged by the prosecution.

