Indore News: Bakery Running Without License Closed By District Admin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Thursday shut down an illegally operating bakery where food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions.

On the instructions of District Collector Shivam Verma and SDM Bicholi Hapsi Ajay Bhushan Shukla, a team carried out a surprise raid at Omkar Cake and Baker, located in Kelod Kartal village. During the inspection, the bakery was found operating without any valid food license. The premises were found to be extremely dirty and food items were being manufactured and stored in unsanitary conditions.

The person present at the site, Naresh Kumar Gopalani, was found running the establishment. Cakes, biscuits and pastries were being prepared and raw materials such as peanuts, refined flour, sugar and sesame seeds were stored improperly. Samples of all food items and raw materials were collected for laboratory testing. After the sampling process, cakes and biscuits were seized and perishable food items were destroyed with the consent of the operator.

Due to the absence of a valid licence and poor hygiene, the food business was closed with immediate effect. Along with this action, food safety teams also inspected several other establishments in Mangliya, Chhatribagh and Manoramaganj. Samples of sweets, dairy products, gajak, chicken biryani, turmeric powder and spices were taken for testing. Cleanliness instructions were issued to the concerned establishments.

Collector Shivam Verma stated that providing safe and pure food to citizens is the administration’s highest priority. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal and further legal action will be taken based on the test reports.

Illegal Ayurvedic medicine factory shut down by dist Admin

The district administration on Thursday sealed an illegally operating Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the district administration and AYUSH department inspected Rebihans Herbal Private Limited located in Dharampuri–Solsinda area. The unit was found to be operating illegally under supervision of Surendra Singh, a resident of Sukhliya area.

During the inspection, officials recovered more than 30 types of Ayurvedic syrups from the premises. However, no laboratory facility for quality testing was found and the firm failed to produce mandatory documents related to ingredients and manufacturing processes.

Officials also found that products were being marketed under different company names from Punjab and Dehradun. Verification revealed that there was no valid agreement or tie-up with these companies, making the labelling misleading and illegal.

The chemist working at the unit, Sanjay David, told officials that he holds a BSc degree in Mathematics and had gained experience while working at a pharmaceutical company. However, he did not possess the required qualifications or authorization to manufacture Ayurvedic medicines as per prescribed norms.

Further inspection revealed that medicines were being manufactured in a residential area without adherence to hygiene, health standards, fire safety norms, or regulatory approvals. Considering the serious risk to public health, the administration immediately sealedthe factory.