Indore News: 40 Nursing Colleges To Come Back To DAVV's Fold After A Decade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major shift in nursing education in Madhya Pradesh, nursing colleges will be re-affiliated with traditional universities after nearly ten years. Following the state government’s decision, nursing colleges that were separated in 2014 after the formation of the Jabalpur Medical University will now again be linked to conventional universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Examinations for these colleges will be conducted from the next academic year.

Department of Higher Education recently issued an official order in this regard, after which universities across the state began the process of granting affiliation to nursing colleges. At DAVV, the affiliation process has been formally initiated.

An important meeting was held at the university on Thursday to discuss the roadmap. The meeting was attended by vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, registrar Prajwal Khare, DCDC Dr Sachin Sharma, exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari and other senior officials. It was decided that affiliation would be granted strictly in accordance with the rules and conditions laid down by Jabalpur Medical University and Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council (MPNRC).

Under DAVV’s jurisdiction, a total of 40 nursing colleges located in Indore, Dhar and Alirajpur districts have been invited to apply for affiliation. These colleges must submit the prescribed application forms by February. Thereafter, physical inspections of the colleges will be carried out starting in March.

DCDC Dr Sharma said that inspections will be conducted on 35 key parameters, including infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, hospital facilities, faculty strength, library, academic records and student amenities. A four-to five-member inspection committee will be constituted for this purpose. The entire process is scheduled to begin in the last week of January.