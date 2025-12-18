 Indore News: High Court Seeks Report On Condition Of NH-3 At Ganpati Ghat
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report On Condition Of NH-3 At Ganpati Ghat | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to submit a detailed report on the condition of National Highway No 3 near Ganpati Ghat, which has been described as dangerous for commuters.

The direction was issued by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi while hearing a public interest litigation filed by BL Jain. The PIL highlights that the stretch of NH-3 near Ganpati Ghat is in a severely damaged and unsafe condition, posing a serious risk to traffic and public safety.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner reiterated concerns over the deteriorating state of the highway. It was noted that on November 13, 2025, the additional solicitor general, appearing for the respondents, had sought time to obtain instructions in the matter. On Thursday, counsel for NHAI again requested time, stating that the case would be argued by a senior advocate.

Accepting the request, the HC adjourned the matter to January 15. The court, however, made it clear that on the next date of hearing, the respondent authority must submit a report detailing the present condition of the Ganpati Ghat stretch of NH-3.

