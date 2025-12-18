 Indore News: RTO Action Against Norm Violations; 2 School Buses Seized, 7 Fined
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The RTO took action against school vehicles violating safety rules and found several irregularities in some school buses on Thursday. Two buses were seized while a fine was collected from other bus operators after finding irregularities.

According to officials, during the drive, two school buses were found operating without valid permits and were seized. A fine of Rs 90,000 was recovered from these bus operators. In addition, seven other school buses were found violating different rules and a total fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed on them.

The RTO team checked all the documents, including permits, fitness certificates and insurance papers. The physical condition of the buses was also inspected to ensure compliance with permit and fitness conditions. Fire safety equipment and speed governors were also examined.

 Officials also interacted with students and parents to get feedback on driving behaviour, including over speeding and the use of mobile phones while driving. Based on the violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, fines were imposed and recovered.

 The officials said that such inspections will continue regularly across the district. School and educational institution managements have been directed to operate their vehicles only after ensuring full fitness, valid documents and strict compliance with safety norms and Supreme Court guidelines.

