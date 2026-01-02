 MP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board

MP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up a state cancer registry board to track cancer cases from early stages and maintain accurate patient data. Currently, data is collected under the National Cancer Registry Programme. Health officials say rising cases of mouth, breast, ovary and prostate cancers highlight the need for better screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Coronavirus in India: ICMR plans to set up National Clinical Registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients | For representational purposes/PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will soon have a state cancer registry board aimed at tracking cancer patients at initial stages and providing accurate data for diagnosis and treatment.

Currently, data on cancer patients is collected under the National Cancer Registry Programme, managed from Bangalore. Information comes from 63 sources, including 7 comprehensive cancer care units, government and private hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres.

Read Also
MP News: Over 1 Lakh People Gather At Bageshwar Dham, Welcome New Year 2026 With Mass 'Hanuman...
article-image

According to National Health Mission (NHM), cancers of mouth, larynx and prostate among males have shown a significant rise over the years. Among females, breast, ovary, mouth, and gall bladder cancers have displayed a notable increasing trend.

NHM director DrSaloniSadana said, “Process is underway to form a state registry board to maintain proper data of cancer patients, enabling the state health department to improve screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Currently, we collect data under the network of National Cancer Registry Programme from Bangalore. With a state-level board, we will have current and comprehensive data of cancer patients.”

FPJ Shorts
Tobacco Industry Warns Cigarette Excise Hike Will Be 'Revenue Neutral' Due To Illicit Trade Surge
Tobacco Industry Warns Cigarette Excise Hike Will Be 'Revenue Neutral' Due To Illicit Trade Surge
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board

MP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board

Indore News: 28-Year-Old Killed, Friends Injured In SUV-Bus Head-On Collision

Indore News: 28-Year-Old Killed, Friends Injured In SUV-Bus Head-On Collision

MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver & Visually Impaired...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver & Visually Impaired...

Bhopal News: Forest Officials On Chase, 3 Sambar Deer On The Loose At IGRMS Stoke Safety Fears

Bhopal News: Forest Officials On Chase, 3 Sambar Deer On The Loose At IGRMS Stoke Safety Fears