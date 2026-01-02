MP News: State Government To Set Up State Cancer Registry Board

Coronavirus in India: ICMR plans to set up National Clinical Registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients | For representational purposes/PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will soon have a state cancer registry board aimed at tracking cancer patients at initial stages and providing accurate data for diagnosis and treatment.

Currently, data on cancer patients is collected under the National Cancer Registry Programme, managed from Bangalore. Information comes from 63 sources, including 7 comprehensive cancer care units, government and private hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres.

According to National Health Mission (NHM), cancers of mouth, larynx and prostate among males have shown a significant rise over the years. Among females, breast, ovary, mouth, and gall bladder cancers have displayed a notable increasing trend.

NHM director DrSaloniSadana said, “Process is underway to form a state registry board to maintain proper data of cancer patients, enabling the state health department to improve screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Currently, we collect data under the network of National Cancer Registry Programme from Bangalore. With a state-level board, we will have current and comprehensive data of cancer patients.”