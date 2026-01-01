Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver & Visually Impaired Assistant

MP News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver, Blind Assistant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reportedly handling water testing and monitoring with its driver collecting samples and a visually impaired lab assistant testing them, raising concern over drinking water safety for nearly 30 lakh residents. The issue comes amid growing fears after the recent tragedy in Indore.

Officials said the city has 15 water treatment plants supplying water from multiple sources, yet monitoring falls on just four chemists. Routine sample collection is reportedly handled by driver Pankaj Jangde, who on Wednesday collected samples from various parts of TT Nagar and has been performing this duty for a long time.

Lab assistant Ashok Vishwakarma, part of water works department, suffers from prolonged weak eyesight and is undergoing medical treatment. This raises questions about staffing adequacy and fitness standards in a department critical to public health.

Chlorination lapses at Kerwa Dam

Serious negligence has been reported in Kerwa Dam water supply. Employees allege chlorine, essential for disinfecting water and killing pathogens, is often not added at the treatment plant. Despite repeated alerts to senior officials, no corrective action has reportedly been taken.

City's main water sources

Narmada River: Supplies 30 35% of water, serving Hoshangabad Road, Misrod, Katara Hills and Raisen Road

Kolar Dam: Provides around 170 million litres per day (MLD)

Upper Lake (BadaTalab) and Kerwa Dam: Together contribute approximately 20 MLD

BMC response

Superintendent Engineer Udit Garg toldFree Press that driver Jangde collects water samples and lab assistant Vishwakarma tests them. There is no issue in both cases, he said.