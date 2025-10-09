Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Rewa has arrested three, including SDO, deputy engineer and accountant posted at rural engineering services department (RES) Sidhi, for taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a contractor on Wednesday, officials said.

DG, Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh said that contractor Rajkumar Saket had constructed a culvert in village panchayat Badkhara area at cost of Rs 4.64 Lakh.

The contractor had received the payment of Rs 2.38 Lakh around six months back and the remaining amount of Rs 2.26 Lakh was pending with the department.

The three RES employees SDO Ramashrya Patel, deputy engineer Akhilesh Mourya and accountant Neha Singh demanded the contractor 7% commission - which comes to around Rs 15000 - to release the pending amount. The trio agreed to Rs 8000 as first installment. The contractor approached the Rewa Lokayukta police.

After the verification of the complaint, a team led by inspector Upendra Dubey , laid a trap to nab the corrupt officials in the act. On Wednesday, when the contractor was handing over the amount to the RES employees, the sleuths nabbed them.