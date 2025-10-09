 Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

The contractor was handing over the amount to the RES employees, the sleuths nabbed them

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Rewa has arrested three, including SDO, deputy engineer and accountant posted at rural engineering services department (RES) Sidhi, for taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a contractor on Wednesday, officials said.

DG, Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh said that contractor Rajkumar Saket had constructed a culvert in village panchayat Badkhara area at cost of Rs 4.64 Lakh.

The contractor had received the payment of Rs 2.38 Lakh around six months back and the remaining amount of Rs 2.26 Lakh was pending with the department.

Read Also
Bhopal News: No Prescription, No Problem; City Chemists Selling Almost All Medicines Over The...
article-image

The three RES employees SDO Ramashrya Patel, deputy engineer Akhilesh Mourya and accountant Neha Singh demanded the contractor 7% commission - which comes to around Rs 15000 - to release the pending amount. The trio agreed to Rs 8000 as first installment. The contractor approached the Rewa Lokayukta police.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Out Today For 8,113 Vacancies; Here's How To Check
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Out Today For 8,113 Vacancies; Here's How To Check
From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala To Balakot Tiramisu: Food Menu At 93rd Indian Air Force Day Celebration Goes Viral
From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala To Balakot Tiramisu: Food Menu At 93rd Indian Air Force Day Celebration Goes Viral
Thane: 7-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Dead In Water Tank In Bhiwandi; Probe Underway
Thane: 7-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Dead In Water Tank In Bhiwandi; Probe Underway

After the verification of the complaint, a team led by inspector Upendra Dubey , laid a trap to nab the corrupt officials in the act. On Wednesday, when the contractor was handing over the amount to the RES employees, the sleuths nabbed them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20...

Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20...

Bhopal News: UAD Rolls Out Face Recognition System To End Fake Attendance In 416 ULBs

Bhopal News: UAD Rolls Out Face Recognition System To End Fake Attendance In 416 ULBs