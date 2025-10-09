Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

MP News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Govt School Teachers In City To Extort Money | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 teachers working in around a dozen government schools in the city have received calls from unknown numbers for extorting money.

The caller claims to be an acquaintance of a school teacher or gives the name of a colleague and says, "I need money. My phone is not working. Transfer money to me and I will get someone to refund it to you." If you search the said number on True Caller, it says that the caller is 'Sir G’

Teachers posted in Government Maharana Pratap Higher Secondary School, Jahangirabad, Government High School, Arif Nagar. Government Sultania Higher Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School, Putlighar, Government Higher Secondary School, Hamidia No. 1, Government Secondary School, Baghfarhat Afza, Government Higher Secondary School, Jahangirabad and Government Primary School, Kararia have received such calls.

Teachers said that the caller has all their personal details including their name, post, place of posting and mobile number.

Acting State President, Government Teachers' Association, Upendra Kaushal said that the data on the teachers has been leaked from Hamare Shikshak and other apps used by the school education department to record the attendance of teachers and for disposal of their service matters.

The Education Department should take cognizance of such fraudulent calls by unknown individuals and take action to protect teachers' online records, he said.

He said that the teachers have informed the DEO of Bhopal about the fraudulent extortion calls. “He has promised that he is looking into the matter,” Kaushal added.