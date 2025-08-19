 Youth & Policemen Caught In A Clash Over Parking In MP's Narsinghpur; Video Goes Viral
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Youth & Policemen Caught In A Clash Over Parking In MP's Narsinghpur; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute was reported between a trader and police in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, a video of which surfaced on the internet on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Kareli town. It escalated into a violent clash, with videos of both sides assaulting each other now going viral on social media.

In the video, 4-5 policemen can be seen holding a youth by his collar, forcing him to the ground and beating him brutally. Later on, the trader also is seen manhandling a policeman.

The incident began when local trader Dipanshu Yadav parked his vehicle outside a bank. According to him, policemen tried to tow away the vehicle without informing him. When he objected, an argument broke out which soon turned into a physical fight. 

article-image

Later, he alleged that police dragged him to the Kareli police station and thrashed him further in the presence of Station In-charge Priyanka Kewat.

However, the police claim that the trader first attacked their personnel.

As the videos went viral, anger spread among local traders and residents. Led by Congress’ former MLA Sanjay Sharma, traders surrounded Kareli police station demanding strict action against the policemen involved.

Additional SP Sandeep Bhuriya reached the spot, spoke to the protesters, and assured a fair probe. “An impartial investigation is underway. Whoever is found guilty will face strict action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trader insisted he was assaulted unfairly and demanded justice. The incident has sparked widespread debate in the city and remains a hot topic.

